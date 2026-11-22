New Delhi

While the campaign was launched on February 28 for 90 days till May 31, it has since been extended until August 31 and then again until December 31, health department officials aware of the matter said. (Representative photo) more less

The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign in Delhi has achieved only 21.2% coverage despite two extensions, as of October 31, according to Delhi health department government data sourced by HT. Against a target of vaccinating around 160,000 girls aged 14-15 years, only 33,916 have been vaccinated, as per the data.

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While the campaign was launched on February 28 for 90 days till May 31, it has since been extended until August 31 and then again until December 31, health department officials aware of the matter said.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have witnessed very low turnout from the start of the campaign in Delhi, which is quite shocking; especially considering that the HPV vaccine is expensive, costing between ₹4,000 and ₹5,000, while the government is administering it for free.”

The official said, “The initial roll-out was far low due to anti-vaccine misinformation circulating online. To increase coverage, in April, in-person orientations were conducted for school heads, supervisors, and designated coordinators across all districts and zones in Delhi. Further, linkages of all schools to nearby health facilities were done by the respective district immunization officers (DIOs) and CDMOs. Series of meetings at state, district and facility level, in coordination with the Delhi education department, have been conducted till date.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Union health ministry data, the national campaign has achieved nearly 87% coverage of its identified annual target cohort of approximately 12 million girls aged 14 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Union health ministry data, the national campaign has achieved nearly 87% coverage of its identified annual target cohort of approximately 12 million girls aged 14 years. {{/usCountry}}

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The ministry in its press statement released on Saturday said, “India has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to prevent cervical cancer, with more than 1 crore doses of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine administered under the National HPV Vaccination Campaign in less than nine months of its launch.”

The HPV vaccination campaign is part of a nationwide roll-out, as part of which adolescents are given a single-dose regimen of Gardasil 4, a vaccine that protects against four HPV strains linked to cervical cancer and other related diseases. In Delhi, chief minister Rekha Gupta launched the programme at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

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HT in March reported that the roll-out of the vaccination campaign in the Capital started with a poor response.

Officials said that as the target has not been achieved till now, the campaign duration has been increased. “The campaign was extended by 90 days, till August 31, and further until December 31, as per the directions of the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW),” the official cited above said.

According to an MoHFW release dated September 11, “Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have achieved 100 per cent coverage of their respective identified target populations. Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 per cent coverage, while Karnataka has achieved more than 85 per cent coverage. Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have crossed 60 per cent coverage.”

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India has joined over 160 countries in including the HPV vaccine in its national immunisation schedule. HPV vaccination, initially adopted predominantly by high-income countries, has progressively expanded into national immunisation programmes across countries at different income levels.