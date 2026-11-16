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Delhiwale: The discreet passageways of Tilak Nagar

The sky is a narrow stream above the lane

Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 07:37:10 IST
By Mayank Austen Soofi
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The sky is a narrow stream above the lane. Seen from below, it runs between the upper storeys, disappearing behind a balcony, appearing again beyond a tangle of cables. Clothes are hanging along the balcony edges. A green creeper trails down towards the shaded passage.

Delhiwale: The discreet passageways of Tilak Nagar
Delhiwale: The discreet passageways of Tilak Nagar

These narrow lanes crisscross much of West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, encompassing New Sahibpura, Old Sahibpura, Prithvi Park, Guru Nanak Nagar, Sabt Garh and Shahpura. Entering any one lane feels almost like going underground. The buildings draw close, their projecting floors keeping out much of the daylight. The city’s chaos seems far away.

The lanes have numbers instead of names. A weathered board says “Old Sahib Pura, Gali No. 3.” A house plaque gives its address as Gali No. 7-A.

But numbers suggest a neat order that a casual wanderer here might struggle to recognise. One passage abruptly opens into a wider traffic-filled street, almost a road. Across this road, another similar slit between buildings abruptly offers a way back into the shade.

Indeed, walking in this discreet lanes feels like wading through household interiors. Doorways follow at close intervals, some reached by two or three steps. One brown metal gate has pink garlands framing its sides. A “Shubh Deepawali” greeting hangs above another doorway, beside a handwritten notice for “Harmeet’s tuition classes from nursery to 5th class.”

Balconies project towards their opposite neighbours. Beneath them are air conditioners and air coolers on iron stands. Scooters lean along the walls, leaving a passage through the middle.

Here and there, small businesses interrupt this domestic sequence. A turban store is advertising colourful and white Namdhari pagrees. There are beauty salons, boutiques and mobile repair stores. Through an open wooden window, a sewing machine is visible.

Perhaps these lanes stay cool in peak summer. The sun must have difficulty finding its way down. Even now, daylight catches an upper wall while the doorways below remain shaded.

Farther along, more lanes, each seeming familiar. Perhaps these are the same lanes, walked through earlier. One is simply lost in a bhool bhulayya, with that same narrow stream of smoggy Dilli sky above being the steady companion.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mayank Austen Soofi

Mayank Austen Soofi is a writer-snapper trying to capture Delhi by heart.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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