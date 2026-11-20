It is late at night, and the barber has the shop to himself. He is lounging in the customer’s chair, his bare feet up on the counter. In the mirror, you can see him in profile. Old Hindi film songs are playing on a little speaker. The barber agrees to take part in our Proust Questionnaire series, in which citizens are nudged to make “Parisian parlour confessions”, all to explore our distinct experiences.

Glimpsing into a fellow citizen’s inner life

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Your favorite names.

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Kaalia, the name people call me by. It’s also the name of an Amitabh Bachchan picture. I never miss any picture of his.

The principal aspect of your personality.

I’m 61, I have 14 children, and I’m in perfectly good health. I’m well-known for keeping company with people who exchange sher (poetry). Sometimes we come up with gande (dirty) sher, but those never leave my shop.

Your idea of misery.

I’ve been sad since I lost both my wives, Baby and Mumtaz. Baby was the older of the two. She’s buried in the Dilli Gate graveyard. Mumtaz is buried in the Seelampur graveyard.

Your heroes in real life.

My younger wife, Mumtaz. We had 13 children together. She lived all her life in Dilli and never saw the Qutub Minar or the Red Fort.

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Shaving.

The natural talent you’d like to be gifted with.

My eyesight is getting weak, and that is not good for my work.

Your main fault.

I’m angootha-chaap (illiterate).

Your favorite qualities in a man.

When someone comes into his home or shop, he should welcome that person by saying, “Please sit down.”

Your favourite drink.

I used to like Johnnie Walker, but stopped drinking 30 years ago.

What do you hate the most?

Sharab. If any of my yaar-dost comes over with a bottle, I say, “Bhai, jaa, maaf kar.” (Brother, spare me please.)

What do you appreciate the most in your friends?

All the friends who stood by me have died. I’m the only one left.

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Your favorite bird.

That very small bird I hardly ever see these days. There were lots of them when I was a boy. I’d run after them, catch them and then release them.

Where would you like to live?

I live in Seelampur. I’m so used to it that I cannot imagine living anywhere else.

What is your present state of mind?

I keep thinking, after I’m gone, what will happen to my two daughters who are still unmarried?

How do you wish to die?

Without any illness, at home.