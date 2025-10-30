Dengue: Cases plateau as mercury dips, this year’s tally crosses 1,000

New Delhi: As temperatures started dipping, the number of dengue cases have started to stabilise with Delhi registering 72 new dengue cases in the last week, taking the overall dengue case load to 1,066 cases till October 25, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)’s weekly vector borne disease report showed.

The number of weekly dengue cases has levelled off over the past three weeks, with 79, 75 and 72 infections reported in successive cycles. The report added that Delhi has not officially recorded any confirmed dengue-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the general strike by domestic breeding checkers — field workers of the public health department — completed 31 days on October 20. The impact of the strike is evident in the action taken report: the municipality inspected 70,530 houses and sites for water stagnation and mosquito breeding, of which 675 were found positive. In the preceding weeks, 73,000 and 75,000 sites were checked, with 1,028 and 1,102 positive sites detected, respectively.

In sharp contrast, over 943,000 visits were made in the weekly cycle ending September 27 before the strike started and 11,307 mosquito breeding sites were detected.

The later MCD report dated October 28 states that 37 malaria cases have been added to the tally in the last week taking the overall annual count to 590 cases.

In comparison, 643 cases were recorded in corresponding period in 2024, 289 cases in 2023, 140 cases in 2022 and 103 cases in 2021-- making it the second worst malaria season in the last five years.

In comparison to the 1,066 dengue cases so far, the report states that 3,082 cases were recorded in 2024, 4,404 cases in 2023, 1,397 cases in 2022 and 703 cases in 2021.

The MCD report said no official dengue death has been reported so far. Officials did not comment on the suspected dengue deaths under consideration. A senior official of the Noida authority was earlier suspected to have died from dengue in early October.

Officials said that not all dengue patients who die in Delhi’s hospitals are included in the city’s official dengue death tally. Every suspected dengue-related death is reviewed by a dedicated death audit committee.

“Hospitals share case details of all such deaths with the committee, which examines cases involving both Delhi residents and patients from neighbouring states who sought treatment in the city. Once a dengue- or malaria-related death is reported, the committee audits the medical records to determine whether the vector-borne infection was the cause of death and whether the disease originated in Delhi. It also considers other factors, such as comorbidities, before attributing a death to a vector-borne disease,” the official said.