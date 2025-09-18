The Delhi Police Special Cell, along with the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), shot dead two gangsters — linked to the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gangs who had fired outside Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly last week — in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on Wednesday evening. A joint police team was involved in an encounter in Ghaziabad on Wednesday

The police team and the gangsters exchanged over a dozen rounds, in which the gangsters were critically injured and four police officers were also injured. The gangsters, identified as Ravinder, of Rohtak, and Arun, of Sonepat, died during treatment, officers said.

Ravinder sustained two bullet injuries to the chest while Arun was hit on the neck and chest.

A joint team of UP STF, Haryana STF and Counter-Intelligence Delhi unit kills Ravinder and Arun. They were allegedly involved in the firing incident outside the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani, father of actor Disha Patani. (ANI)

Pramod Singh Kushwah, additional commissioner of police (Special Cell), said, “In a joint operation of Delhi Police Special Cell, UP STF and Haryana STF, two active criminals of Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang were injured in a shoot-out near Tronica City, Ghaziabad…Both accused were directly involved in a firing incident outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s residence in Bareilly.”

An official with the Special Cell said, “Ravinder was wanted in a court firing case in Fatehabad last year in December. He was one of the four assailants who stopped a police van ferrying an undertrial from Fatehabad court to prison. The accused attacked the police and injured one of the policemen. The police team retaliated and killed two of the accused while Ravinder and another person managed to escape. In the shoot-out, gangster Ravi Jagsi was killed. Jagsi was involved in over 28 heinous cases.”

On September 12, police said two assailants fired multiple rounds outside Patani’s residence. After the incident, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the matter, and directed the state’s STF to take stringent action.

Investigators in Delhi and UP said they identified Ravinder from CCTV footage recorded near the residence. UP STF released a statement saying their team worked on identifying key routes in Bareilly and surrounding areas, cross-referencing with crime databases from Haryana and Delhi, and advanced technical analysis, to trace the accused.

A team led by ACP Dharmender Singh and SI Manjeet Singh found that on Monday, the accused had reached Ghaziabad. “It was around 4-5am that the teams found that the accused had finally reached Ghaziabad and were trying to escape. Teams were sent and technical surveillance was mounted on multiple suspects. By afternoon, their location was confirmed and a trap was laid near Tronica City. At 7.20pm, a police team stopped their bike and asked them to surrender,but they fired,” another officer from the Delhi Police said.

The officer said that the gangsters allegedly fired four to five rounds, one of which hit a Delhi Police officer, and another bullet hit a police vehicle. The police retaliated and gunned down both gangsters. Police said they recovered two automatic pistols, a Zigana pistol and a Glock Gen 5 pistol, besides a stolen bike.

Officials from UP STF said the gang was targeting Patani, to extort her and her family due to their “high-profile status”, and that the gang had been monitoring the property for weeks.

Haryana STF’s superintendent of police Waseem Akram said, “We had confirmed inputs that the duo was involved in the September 12 firing incident in Bareilly. We were working with Delhi Police to track them. When they were caught on a road near Tronica City, they started firing. The police retaliated and held them. They were rushed to a nearby hospital but had died. We have been told that Ravinder is wanted since 2024 for the Fatehabad court firing. They have been working with fugitive gangsters…”

Kushwah said, “During this shoot-out SI Rohit sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand while HC Kailash sustained injury on his right hand.Two head constable of UP STF Ankur and Jai also got injured.”

Investigators said the deceased assailants were also involved in a court firing/gang war incident in Bhiwani on September 5. Four to five assailants had fired at a man named Luvjeet while he was sitting outside a court in Bhiwani. Police said Godara and his gangsters targeted Luvjeet because he had befriended a rival gangster Haria.

Officers in the Special Cell said the two deceased assailants had started taking on “big” jobs such as firing at Patani’s house, extortion bids and attempted murders after they were awarded with a Zigana pistol - imported pistol from Turkey.

“Gangsters under the Bishnoi-Gogi alliance mostly work with Zigana pistols for big jobs. As per our records, the gangsters who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the assailants behind murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother also used Zigana pistols” said a third senior police officer from the Special Cell