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Districts begin training officials for Census 2027 ahead of January rollout

District-level training programmes for officials have begun in Delhi ahead of the second phase of Census 2027, with districts drawing up schedules to prepare field staff for the exercise, officials said on Wednesday

Published on: Oct 29, 2026, 07:35:00 IST
By HT Correspondent
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District-level training programmes for officials have begun in Delhi ahead of the second phase of Census 2027, with districts drawing up schedules to prepare field staff for the exercise, officials said on Wednesday.

The northeast district recently conducted a two-day training programme, while the New Delhi district plans to begin training field officers after Diwali, officials familiar with the preparations said.
The northeast district recently conducted a two-day training programme, while the New Delhi district plans to begin training field officers after Diwali, officials familiar with the preparations said.

The northeast district recently conducted a two-day training programme, while the New Delhi district plans to begin training field officers after Diwali, officials familiar with the preparations said.

The training is part of preparations for the population enumeration phase of Census 2027, which will involve collecting information from households. District administrations are coordinating the exercise, including preparing field personnel for their roles and ensuring that they are familiar with the enumeration process, officials said.

Delhi’s second phase of the census, which is likely to commence on January 10, will begin with a self-enumeration window, allowing residents to submit household details online, followed by door-to-door visits by enumerators to collect information from those who have not completed the process and verify details.

The training programmes are expected to familiarise officials with the procedures to be followed during enumeration, their responsibilities in the field and the handling of information collected from households.

Chief secretary Rajeev Verma held a meeting with district magistrates on October 13 to review preparations for the census.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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