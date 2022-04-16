DJ wale babu mera gaana chala do, Miranda girls’ cheer
No star, no stardom, yet the masti on Miranda House grounds was injected with never-before-seen zeal as the DJ night, on the final day of the college’s 2-day-long annual cultural fest, Tempest ’22, kept the students glued to the dance floor.
Dressed to the hilt to make the most of their first physical fest since Covid-19, students poured into the campus eagerly. And as soon as DJ Harsh Sharma, accompanied by dhol player Taarush Talwar, took to the main stage, it enlivened the show, which was open only for Mirandians. Osheen Dahiwale, a first-year Philosophy (Hons) student, says, “It was all about dancing like there was no tomorrow! Hum dost log aaye hi isiliye the ki naachein. We selected a spot near the stage, and made sure we had our water bottles full to dance till the last song was played.”
From hurting throat to feet
Those apprehensive about the hot Delhi summer were relieved to witness the breezy days where sun and clouds played hide and seek. “We were expecting it to be hot and tiring, but everything turned out to be so good. Humne full on enjoy kiya. Hopping from one stall to another, we shopped, ate and danced till our feet turned sore,” shares Angela Bharadwaj, a first-year student of Economics (Hons). And Gauravi Singh, another first-year student, adds: “By the end of the evening, we had shouted so much that our throats started hurting!”
Comedian Nishant Suri’s act, at the college auditorium, attracted huge crowds. So much so that the students in charge of the show had to close the gates to ensure crowd management. From jokes on his own “occasional popularity” to mocking the colourful handkerchief offered to him by the students, Suri had the crowd rolling over the floor. “Itne bacche aayenge, humne soocha hi nahi tha,” says Areeba Zameer, while guarding one of the auditorium doors.
Food, books, games and more...
Canopies in the college ground housed stalls selling food, books, recycled products, tattoo parlour and more. “The English literary society hosted the book bazaar after two long years, and I am glad to be a part of it before I graduated from college,” says Sakshi Shukla, a final-year student of BA (Prog). Echoing similar sentiments, Noor Mankotia, another final-year BA (Prog) student adds, “Last two years were really difficult, but now being a part of the fest and connecting with new students feels great!”
Folk, classical and visual arts
An impressive line-up of performances kept the students and faculty enthralled on the first day. These included one by a Jaipur-based institute that traced the transformation of Kathak in history from temples to Mughal courts and finally to the present times. And Rajasthani folk recital by Anwar Khan Laga and his troupe made the audience sing along the popular song Morni Baga Ma Bole from the movie Lamhe (1991).
The art aficionados felt creatively satisfied with the two-day art exhibition, organised by Adwitiya, the fine arts society of Miranda House. Arunima Singh, a second-year Economics (Hons) student, helped students express themselves using colourful threads, and says, “It’s my very first fest and it’s at par with what I have heard so far from my seniors.”
Author tweets @AngelaPaljor
-
Contractor's death: Karnataka CM rejects interference in inquiry
Accusing the opposition Congress of wanting to be investigator, prosecutor and judge in the case relating to civil contractor Santosh Patil's death, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday dismissed allegations of interference by his government in the investigation. In a video message before suicide, he had named K J George (former Minister), and two top IPS officers responsible for his extreme step.
-
‘Killing unemployment’: Bihar students gather to study for govt jobs | In pics
Thousands of students were seen with pen, paper and books in the early hours of Saturday, some sitting and some standing, on the bank of a Ghat near Patna University in Bihar in images shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. "We organise tests on Saturdays and Sundays at 6 am. Around 12,000-14,000 students come every weekend. I've been doing this free of cost for the past 2 months," JhSK Jha, an engineer by degreeold ANI.
-
#HTCityCheers23: Spots in Delhi for Insta clicks!
Every nook and cranny of Delhi, from the old to new quarters, is as picturesque as it can be, and hides many pockets of beauty. Jantar Mantar, Sansad Marg For lovers of symmetry and all things history, the Jantar Mantar complex is a perfect place to take the first shot to getting Insta likes! Buddhist and Tibetan culture is alive in every inch of this hub in north Delhi.
-
Bengaluru: 11-year-old girl dies after getting entangled in swing wire
In an eye-opening case, a 11-year-old girl, identified as Bhavana has tragically died from getting entangled in the wire of Bhavana's' play swing in Bengaluru on Monday. She was reportedly playing on the swing, which was in the first floor of their duplex house. According to reports, Kudur police, after investigations, have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of CrPC. The family reportedly lived in Kenchanahalli on Magadi Road.
-
Karnataka contractor death case: CM Bommai accepts Eshwarappa's resignation
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday accepted resignation of his cabinet colleague KS Eshwarappa following a controversy over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil who had accused the minister of corruption. "I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. I will send it to the Governor," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here. Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday tendered his resignation from Ministership to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics