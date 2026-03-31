DJB rolls out app, chatbot and CRM for real-time grievance redressal

Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma on Monday inaugurated three digital infrastructure projects of the Delhi Jal Board — the DJB 1916 mobile app, a chatbot, and an advanced customer relationship management (CRM) system. Under the integrated system, 24x7 call centre support will be provided on 1916 and 1800117118 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Under the integrated system, 24x7 call centre support will be provided on 1916 and 1800117118.

“Automatic escalation will occur from the JE to senior levels if a complaint remains unresolved. Real-time updates will be provided to citizens, and feedback will be recorded. A complaint will be reopened if the customer is not satisfied,” a DJB official said.

The new system also allows MLAs to monitor Assembly-level complaint resolution and identify vulnerable areas where contamination complaints are rising.

The minister said he inherited a system so outdated that even an amnesty scheme could not be implemented and no reforms could be introduced. “The system we inherited had multiple challenges — old infrastructure, outdated technology, and inefficiencies at every step. Transforming it is not easy, but we have taken the first steps,” he added.

DJB said the advanced CRM system will be used for complaint tracking and escalation, the DJB 1916 mobile app for real-time complaint registration and monitoring, and an AI-powered chatbot for instant grievance support. “We will also introduce a WhatsApp-based complaint interface. Earlier, outdated systems slowed down our work. Today, we are introducing modern, transparent systems where citizens can monitor services themselves,” the minister said.

The minister added that the government is working on replacing and upgrading 80-year-old water and sewer pipelines. “Modernisation of the Chandrawal WTP has been initiated and performance is stabilising. Upgrades are planned for Wazirabad and other command areas. In phases, we will undertake similar work in other parts of the city,” he said.