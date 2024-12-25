DMRC celebrates 22 years of passenger operations with legacy train ‘TS-01’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated 22 years of the commencement of passenger operations on Wednesday with celebrations inside the first Delhi Metro train—TS-01—that has been running along the Red line since 2002. Officials said that TS-01 began as a four-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand and expanded to six coaches in 2014 and further to eight coaches in 2023. (HT Photo)

The first Delhi metro train was flagged off by former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on December 24, 2002. Officials said that TS-01 began as a four-coach train but has been upgraded over the years to meet growing passenger demand and expanded to six coaches in 2014 and further to eight coaches in 2023.

“Over its 22-year journey, TS-01 has been a symbol of reliability and efficiency, covering approximately 27 lakh kilometers, safely transporting over 5.4 crore passengers, and executing an impressive 23 lakh door operations. Manufactured by the MRM Consortium in South Korea, the train was transported to Kolkata by ship and then to Delhi via the Indian Railways network. Its advanced propulsion system has not only ensured smooth operations but also contributed to environmental sustainability by regenerating approximately 40% of the total power consumed through regenerative braking,” said a DMRC spokesperson.

Officials added that TS-01 has undergone two major upgrades over the years, including a recent mid-life refurbishment to provide passengers with enhanced features and comfort. The upgrades include advanced passenger systems such as real-time route maps, safety videos, CCTV for added security, and emergency alarms for convenience, officials said.

“The doors have been refurbished, and a new fire detection system has been installed to boost safety. For passenger comfort, mobile and laptop charging outlets have also been added, along with a fresh interior and exterior repainting to improve aesthetics,” the DMRC spokesperson added.

DMRC broke several of its ridership records in 2024 and achieved the highest-ever single-day passenger journeys of 78.67 lakh on November 18, 2024. Meanwhile, officials added that the phase-IV expansions work is also progressing fast.

DMRC now has a network spanning 393 kilometres with 12 lines and 288 stations that connect parts of the national capital to Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Construction of DMRC began in 1998, comprising six stations for the first elevated section between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on the red line. Phase 1 of DMRC was a 64.75 kilometre network of 59 stations, which included the initial sections of the Red, Yellow, and Blue Lines. The stations were opened to the public between December 25, 2002 and November 11, 2006.