Don’t fall for scam links for LPG bookings: Delhi Police warns amid supply concerns

Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and a resulting LPG crisis, scammers have begun targeting residents of the Capital with phishing messages and fake APK files linked to LPG cylinder bookings, Delhi Police said on Monday, cautioning people not to fall for such scams. People standing in long queues, waiting for LPG delivery, in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

Police said they have already issued alerts on social media and deployed staff to residential areas to warn residents. Calls regarding such messages have been received on the national cybercrime helpline 1930 in recent days, and all district police chiefs have been directed to issue public advisories.

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On X and Facebook, several users posted that they received bulk SMSes from usernames such as LPG, Indane, LPG FAST and others.

A senior officer from the crime branch said the police received information from social media users who reported messages such as: “Your LPG KYC is pending. Limited stock. Click here to update and order”, “Aadhaar link pending for your LPG. Verify now to update!” and “Immediate payment required to continue connection. Avoid LPG disconnection. Click on link.”

The officer said scammers have created fake websites misusing the names of LPG companies such as Indane and HP, including domains like “bookLPGfast.com”, “lpg-booking.com” and others.

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We have removed and blocked all these sites as soon as we are alerted. Our social media team is already working to identify such scammers and prevent such frauds,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra also warned users to not fall for such scams.

“They are asking for advance payment using links. They ask for OTPs and PIN requests. Users should only book LPG from an official app or their distributor,” Mishra said in a post on X.

A police officer with Cyber Police Station South said, “We are looking into several complaints and notices here. For now, sites are being blocked and senior officers are issuing alerts to the public. So far, no formal complaints of cheating have been received,” the officer said.

An officer with the intelligence fusion and strategic operations (IFSO) unit said scammers are also sending APK files related to LPG bookings through WhatsApp. “We have found that people are receiving APK files related to LPG booking on WhatsApp. These links lead victims to fake platforms where scammers collect their personal and banking details,” the officer said.

Police said campaigns, including videos, ads and detailed graphics explaining such scams, have also been released.

Complaints can be registered on 1930 or on cybercrime.gov.in.