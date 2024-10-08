Door-to-door campaign, RSS helped BJP win big

Gurugram: Mukesh Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Gurgaon seat after his poll victory in Gurugram on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Large-scale door-to-door campaigning over the last month played a key role in helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) beat anti-incumbency in south Haryana, party workers said. This, coupled with close coordination between BJP functionaries and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, propelled the party to its third win in a row on Tuesday, they said.

The BJP also attributed their victory to efforts made by senior party leader and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Kamal Yadav, BJP district president, Gurugram said, “Everyone voted in favour of BJP but credit must be given to former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who campaigned actively in Gurgaon and all other areas along GT Road to ensure the Punjabi community voted for BJP.”

Another BJP functionary, who wished to remain unnamed, said that the previous Khattar government’s policy of fair recruitment across Haryana ensured that people rejected the Congress.

A senior RSS functionary based in Gurugram, said his organisation and the BJP campaigned for the elections in a very planned manner.

“We normally conduct door-to-door meetings with people for only five days, during which we motivate them to cast their votes in the interest of the nation. This time, however, the BJP was finding it difficult to contest the election, so thousands of RSS swayamsewaks associated with shakhas across the state were mobilised, and they held door-to-door meetings for almost one month, which played a key role in swaying the mood of the voters,” the RSS functionary said, on condition of anonymity.

He said that RSS and BJP leaders held regular review meetings, and discussed steps to be taken in constituencies where the party needed more support.

“We exchanged information and supported the BJP on ground level. Regular samiksha baithaks (review meetings) were held with BJP leaders, where feedback was shared. Prior to the elections, the RSS also played a key role in ticket distribution,” he said.

Arun Yadav, who heads the BJP social media team in Haryana, said that hard work of RSS and BJP workers played a key role in mobilising and creating awareness among voters. “We were able to convince the voters that only the BJP could provide a clean government, which put focus on merit and did not discriminate on the basis of caste and community. A great role in this was played by party and sangh karyakartas by working together, “ he said.