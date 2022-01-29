Driving skills tests to resume in Delhi's RTOs

With the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowing government offices to open, the state transport department on Friday ordered the resumption from Saturday of driving skill test and learner’s licence tests, which were earlier suspended in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The suspension of activities related to Driving License (DL) Skill Tests and Learning License (LL) Tests are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect. All Zonal Authorities (DTOs) shall take all necessary steps and actions to resume the activities of DL Skill Tests and LL Tests,” the order said.

These services were suspended on January 6 to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases after a third wave of infections (fifth for Delhi) hit the country.

“The Zonal Deputy Commissioners (Transport) and DTOs are further directed to ensure all Covid-19 protocols/appropriate behaviour like sanitisation/social distancing/wearing of masks etc as per DDMA guidelines while conducting the Driving Licence Skill Test. This issues with the approval of competent authority,” it added.

Keeping the city’s low hospitalisations and falling daily Covid-19 tally in mind, the disaster management body on Thursday eased some pandemic restrictions.