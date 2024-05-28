DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar, one injured | Video

A person was injured after a DTC bus rammed into another from behind at Naoroji Nagar here on Tuesday morning, police said. DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar(PTI)

According to the police, the accident took place when one of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses was trying to overtake the other.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the other bus from behind, they said, adding that further details are awaited in the matter.