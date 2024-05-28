 DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar, one injured | Video | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar, one injured | Video

PTI |
May 28, 2024 09:35 AM IST

According to the police, the accident took place when one of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses was trying to overtake the other.

A person was injured after a DTC bus rammed into another from behind at Naoroji Nagar here on Tuesday morning, police said.

DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar(PTI)
DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar(PTI)

According to the police, the accident took place when one of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses was trying to overtake the other.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the other bus from behind, they said, adding that further details are awaited in the matter.

News / Cities / Delhi / DTC bus rams into another in Delhi's Naoroji Nagar, one injured | Video
