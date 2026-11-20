New Delhi: Delhi Transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday said that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will add 100 more electric buses, taking the bus fleet to 7,088 – 5,338 electric and 1,750 CNG-run.

The 100 electric buses will comprise 50 nine-metre and 50 twelve-metre vehicles. (HT Archive)

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The 100 electric buses will comprise 50 nine-metre and 50 twelve-metre vehicles.

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The minister said the government will also increase interstate public transport connectivity by introducing an electric bus service between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. The route will connect Anand Vihar ISBT with Hapur Bus Station, covering Gharoli at UP Border, Dabur, Mohan Nagar, New Bus Stand Ghaziabad, Old Ghaziabad Bus Stand, Hapur Chungi, IMS College Ghaziabad (Dasna), Masuri, Chhajarsi Kuleech Nagar, Pilkhuwa and Nizampur.

“Delhi is undertaking a comprehensive and phased expansion of its public transport fleet, with the total number of buses projected to reach nearly 14,000 by 2028–29. This expansion, anchored in electric mobility, will strengthen public transport connectivity, improve service availability and support the city’s long-term vision of cleaner and more sustainable urban mobility,” the minister added.