New Delhi: A college affiliated with Delhi University has placed a professor on leave over a complaint of sexual harassment by a student.

The college’s internal complaints committee (ICC) is investigating the matter, a college official said.

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“We received a complaint in October, and the matter was immediately taken up by the college’s ICC, which is thoroughly investigating the allegations against the professor. The committee has held three rounds of meetings, and will soon share its findings with the governing body,” a senior college official aware of the development told HT.

“To ensure transparency in the probe, we have sent the professor on leave,” the official added.

The college’s principal did not respond to HT’s request for comment on the matter.

This is the third such accusation levied against a professor by a student in colleges affiliated with the DU over the past two months. The professors in these two cases were also sent on leave, with the matter currently being probed by the respective ICCs.