DU to launch CSAS portal in coming days

New Delhi:The University of Delhi (DU) has begun live testing of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and is likely to launch it within a day or two, starting admissions for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2026–27 across over 70 affiliated colleges, Haneet Gandhi, Deputy Dean of Admissions, DU told HT. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results were released on June 23 and lakhs of students are now waiting for the CSAS portal to open. (HT Archive)

“We are in the final stage of opening the portal. We have received more than double the number of applications compared to last time and want to ensure everything runs smoothly from the outset,” said Gandhi.

“Applicants will get some time to change their preference lists based on their CUET scores, following which seat allocation will begin. The university aims to complete the admission process on time so that the academic session starts without delay.”

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results were released on June 23 and lakhs of students are now waiting for the CSAS portal to open. Once the portal is launched, candidates will need to complete their registration, including any changes in course and college preference. Seat allocation will be based on CUET scores and the preferences submitted by the candidates.

After each round, candidates can either freeze their allotted seat by completing document verification and fee payment or opt for an upgrade where they will be considered for higher preferences in subsequent rounds.

Meanwhile, candidates who do not secure a seat in the first round will continue to be considered in subsequent rounds, subject to seat availability.