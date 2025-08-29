DU withdraws 1 lakh bond rule for student poll candidates after HC hearing

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that students contesting the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will not be required to deposit ₹1 lakh, as earlier mandated under its August 8 notification. Last year, the elections were held on September 27, 2024, but widespread defacement led to a nearly two-month delay in counting and declaration of results after the Delhi High Court ordered the removal of all posters and graffiti. (RAJ K RAJ /HT Archive)

Representing the university, counsel Rupal Mohinder submitted before justice Mini Pushkarna that candidates would now only need to submit an affidavit and a security bond at the time of filing nominations.

The submission was made in a petition, challenging the varsity’s August 8 notification that mandated election candidates to submit a ₹1 lakh bond. The notification was issued by the varsity to prevent defacement in and around the university, for the polls scheduled to be held on September 18 and to avoid a repeat of last year’s events when university and public property were defaced during the DUSU elections.

Taking note of DU’s submission, the high court disposed of the petition filed by two candidates, Anjali and Abhishek Kumar, both from rural backgrounds, who argued that the requirement violated their constitutional rights.

Their petition, argued by advocate Raja Choudhary, said the condition was arbitrary and discriminatory under Article 14 as it effectively barred middle-class and rural students from contesting. It also claimed the rule was contrary to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, which fix joint liability for defacement, and beyond the registrar’s authority. “The impugned clause subverts the democratic ethos of student unions, turning elections into an elitist arena, contrary to judicial mandates for inclusivity,” the plea stated.

The August 8 notification also triggered backlash, with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitting a memorandum earlier this month opposing the ₹1 lakh bond requirement. The group demanded its immediate withdrawal and warned of a large-scale campus movement if the provision was not revoked.