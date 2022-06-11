Delhi: Gandhi Nagar garment hub at heart of state’s major market revamp plan
The Delhi government plans to redevelop the Gandhi Nagar market, one of Asia’s largest readymade garment and textile markets located in east Delhi in trans-Yamuna area, as “Grand Garment Hub”, officials said on Friday, adding that the work will take place in two phases.
The move is aimed at addressing gaps in the infrastructure of the market, which is frequented by thousands of people from Delhi and neighbouring states everyday, and improving shoppers’ experience, officials said.
The redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market was one of the projects Delhi government unveiled in its “Rozgaar Budget”, the 2022-23 budget tabled in the Delhi assembly, named so because it focused on creating two million jobs in the next five years.
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia reviewed the project’s progress with senior officials of different departments on Friday. “Gandhi Nagar is globally renowned for readymade garments. Its redevelopment is one of Delhi government’s most ambitious projects, and will be a milestone in boosting Delhi’s economy and generating thousands of jobs,” Sisodia said in the meeting.
Considering ongoing economic activities in the market, the redevelopment exercise will take place in two phases, an official said.
“In the first phase, we will address local traders’ immediate issues, make arrangements for public facilities and drinking water, install CCTV cameras and security monitoring systems, redesign streetlights and street furniture; and install visual information systems,” the official said.
“Due to high footfall in the market, there is a huge demand for basic facilities. This has started affecting businesses as well. The Delhi government aims to redesign the area, making the best use of space, and create world-class infrastructure to attract customers and in turn increase business. We will also ensure that businesses are not impacted during redevelopment,” another official said.
During the next phase of redevelopment, the government will focus on redesigning the architecture of the market, marketing and branding the area internationally, digitising information about the market, strengthening firefighting facilities and upgrading existing facilities,” the official added.
Meanwhile, traders in the market welcomed the government’s move and hoped their issues would be resolved soon.
“The market lacks basic infrastructure to sustain the growth and the existing scale of business. Parking is a major problem--there is no multilevel parking, which leads to massive congestion. Transport agencies also operate in the same area, adding to the woes. There are several electric cables hanging overhead in the market, which are a fire hazard. The sewer line is often choked and roads and internal drains also need to be fixed. We welcome the government’s move and hope our problems will be fixed soon,” said KK Balli, president of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers of Gandhi Nagar.
Meanwhile, deputy CM Manish Sisodia conducted a surprise inspection of the 1.4km road stretching from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid, and took stock of its maintenance. He observed that the stretch is poorly maintained, and unclean and boom-barriers installed in the area are not functional.
Vehicles are prohibited on this stretch of the road, but there were several two-wheelers on the road. The number of cycle rickshaws on the entire stretch had also increased significantly. Overhead wires, which had been replaced by an underground wiring system on this stretch, are also back.
Sisodia reprimanded officials for mismanagement and directed them to provide footage from CCTV cameras installed on the stretch to monitor whether the stretch is being cleaned regularly. He also directed the principal secretary of PWD to monitor this entire stretch and submit a detailed report. The deputy CM said no laxity in the maintenance and cleanliness of Chandni Chowk will be tolerated and warned officers of strict action if things do not improve.
