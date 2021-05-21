ED raids 7-8 places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra's residence, in connection with a money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that its teams are conducting raids in seven to eight places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra’s residence, in connection with cases of alleged money laundering in the hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Navneet Kalra, the owner of restaurants like Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju, Town Hall, was produced in Saket court on Thursday at the end of his three-day police custody, and was remanded to a 14-day judicial remand.

Kalra was arrested for hoarding oxygen concentrators and selling them at an inflated price. Between May 5 and May 7 Delhi Police recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from the three restaurants owned by Kalra and from the office of a company called Matrix Cellular.

On May 5, Delhi Police had registered a case against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, which led to his arrest from his farmhouse in Gurgaon on May 16.

The police claimed that it was in possession of evidence which shows concentrators, which were bought for ₹14,000 to ₹15,000, were being sold at an inflated price of ₹75,000 and up.

Five other accused, including the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant, chief executive officer (CEO), and three senior officers of Matrix Cellular, were also arrested but all five were later released on bail.

On May 20, ED lodged a money laundering case against Kalra for hoarding and selling oxygen concentrators at an inflated price. The agency will be probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and will look into the money trail from the sale and purchase of oxygen concentrators to ascertain if they were being sold at an inflated price and if anyone else was involved in the dealings.