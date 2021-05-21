Home / Cities / Delhi News / ED raids 7-8 places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra's residence, in connection with a money laundering case
Navneet Kalra, a Delhi-based businessman and owner of the popular Khan Chacha, was arrested for illegal hoarding of oxygen concentrators(PTI file photo)
Navneet Kalra, a Delhi-based businessman and owner of the popular Khan Chacha, was arrested for illegal hoarding of oxygen concentrators(PTI file photo)
delhi news

ED raids 7-8 places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra's residence, in connection with a money laundering case

  • On May 20, ED lodged a money laundering case against Kalra for hoarding and selling oxygen concentrators at an inflated price.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 21, 2021 12:43 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that its teams are conducting raids in seven to eight places in Delhi-NCR, including Navneet Kalra’s residence, in connection with cases of alleged money laundering in the hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators.

Navneet Kalra, the owner of restaurants like Khan Chacha, Nege and Ju, Town Hall, was produced in Saket court on Thursday at the end of his three-day police custody, and was remanded to a 14-day judicial remand.

Kalra was arrested for hoarding oxygen concentrators and selling them at an inflated price. Between May 5 and May 7 Delhi Police recovered 524 oxygen concentrators from the three restaurants owned by Kalra and from the office of a company called Matrix Cellular.

On May 5, Delhi Police had registered a case against Kalra under Section 420 (cheating), 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act, which led to his arrest from his farmhouse in Gurgaon on May 16.

The police claimed that it was in possession of evidence which shows concentrators, which were bought for 14,000 to 15,000, were being sold at an inflated price of 75,000 and up.

Five other accused, including the manager of Nege & Ju restaurant, chief executive officer (CEO), and three senior officers of Matrix Cellular, were also arrested but all five were later released on bail.

On May 20, ED lodged a money laundering case against Kalra for hoarding and selling oxygen concentrators at an inflated price. The agency will be probing the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and will look into the money trail from the sale and purchase of oxygen concentrators to ascertain if they were being sold at an inflated price and if anyone else was involved in the dealings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oxygen concentrator enforcement directorate delhi news + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.