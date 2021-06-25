‘E-divide a worry, unique learning need of the hour’

From addressing concerns on online education during the Covid-19 pandemic to suggesting innovative solutions to resolve multiple issues -- 100 students from classes 5 to 12 will on Friday be awarded for winning responses submitted for a nationwide competition – Lenovo Smarter Ed Scholarship, an initiative by the Hindustan Times. The winners will be given Lenovo laptops and tablets worth ₹25 lakh.

Hundreds of students from classes 5 to 12 submitted entries in the form of essays, audio files, audio video files, or digital presentations, on the current online education system, documenting their concerns, ideas, and creative solutions.

Around 200 students were shortlisted from the entries based on originality of thought, constructive recommendation, and creativity. The shortlisted students were interviewed virtually by senior editors and journalists from HT, who picked the 100 winners.

A challenging time

Schools from across the country were shut following the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown imposed in March last year, pushing students towards online education in a matter of days.

Though some schools reopened in a phased manner in January for senior students, the rise in infections during the second wave of Covid-19 led to them being closed again, and to the cancellation of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

Nandini Sharma, a Class 12 student at Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj and one of the winners of the competition, submitted an essay on the impact of Covid-19 on teenagers.

“There was a slump for students of my age with a period of no creativity, because we have a lot of competitions in schools. I suggested introducing activities such as group discussions, movie presentations, analysis of out-of-syllabus topics, because they can sharpen our cognitive and creative abilities,” she said.

Auvi Mukherjee, a Class 11 student of Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, said, “I enjoyed online education and it was convenient to access lectures and classes from home. But I do not believe that online education will mirror offline education. Traditional learning experiences are different due to the environment and real-world experiences. Online learning can act as a resource repository, or maybe a substitute for bad weather days.”

Interactive lesson plans

Several younger students called for more interactive lesson plans. Ayush Datta, a Class 8 student of Delhi Public School in Kolkata’s New Town, said, “My experience with online learning has been pretty good. I think it would be much more interesting if the curriculum is made more interactive and engaging. Apart from this, we need to address the issue of the digital divide. We are lucky to have access to the internet but not all students have that access. We could maybe distribute devices and arrange for internet in rural areas.”

Principals from several schools said the competition allowed children to explore the pros and cons of online learning and come up with feedback in their own schools.

Prachi Ranadive, principal of Shishuvan School in Mumbai, said, “The essay topic was very close to the students because it was all about getting their views and insights. Though schools hold regular sessions to communicate with students, the competition gave children the individual opportunity to write and express themselves.”