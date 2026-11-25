New Delhi, An e-rickshaw driver and his family members, including his wife and mother, have been arrested for allegedly robbing a passenger at knife-point in east Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

E-rickshaw driver with wife, mother rob passenger in east Delhi; four of family held more less

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The incident took place on November 14 when the complainant, Rajesh Kumar, boarded an e-rickshaw from Noida T-Point for Anand Vihar Bus Terminal around 10.30 pm.

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Two women and two children were already travelling in the vehicle. During the journey, the driver allegedly diverted the vehicle towards a hospital, claiming that he had to drop his wife and children home, an official said.

Then he took the e-rickshaw towards an isolated stretch near Dharamshila Bridge and threatened the passenger with a knife and robbed him of his documents and some money and the accompanying women were also allegedly intimidating the victim, they added.

A PCR call regarding the robbery was received at New Ashok Nagar police station, following which an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Jubair , Najre Alam , Muskan and Ishrat . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused have been identified as Jubair , Najre Alam , Muskan and Ishrat . {{/usCountry}}

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Alam was allegedly driving the e-rickshaw, while Muskan, his wife and Ishrat, Jubair's mother, were sitting behind. Jubair is the son of the vehicle's registered owner, police said.

Jubair was apprehended from Turkman Gate on November 20, while Alam was arrested near Lajpat Nagar underpass the following day. The two women were also apprehended from the Lajpat Nagar area. Police said CCTV footage helped identify and trace the accused.

"The investigation also revealed that Jubair and Najre Alam were previously involved in another robbery case registered at Sunlight Colony police station. A knife used in the crime, the victim's documents and some money were recovered at Jubair's instance," the officer said.

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Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.