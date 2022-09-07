Home / Cities / Delhi News / Firecrackers completely banned in Delhi until Jan 1

Firecrackers completely banned in Delhi until Jan 1

delhi news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 12:33 PM IST

A similar ban was also imposed last citing dangerous levels of air pollution during Diwali and a surge in Covid-19 cases

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced the ban. (ANI)
ByJasjeev Gandhiok

There will be a complete ban on the sale, storage, production, and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi, including for Diwali, until January 1, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday Rai and added it will also cover online sales and delivery. A similar ban was also imposed last citing dangerous levels of air pollution during Diwali and a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“...to save people from pollution in Delhi like last year this time also the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that lives can be saved,” Rai tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday morning. “...there will also be a ban on online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.”

Rai said Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Police, and the revenue department will draw up an action plan for strict enforcement of the ban.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ban last year on September 15. DPCC later notified the ban on September 28, saying it will cover green firecrackers which were earlier allowed.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 this year. Pollution levels in Delhi generally start to rise from October onwards because of a drop in temperatures, the change in wind direction, and the start of the stubble burning across Punjab and Haryana.

In 2020, the National Green Tribunal banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers on December 1 in the National Capital Region and cities with poor or worse ambient air quality.

