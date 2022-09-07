Firecrackers completely banned in Delhi until Jan 1
A similar ban was also imposed last citing dangerous levels of air pollution during Diwali and a surge in Covid-19 cases
There will be a complete ban on the sale, storage, production, and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi, including for Diwali, until January 1, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday Rai and added it will also cover online sales and delivery. A similar ban was also imposed last citing dangerous levels of air pollution during Diwali and a surge in Covid-19 cases.
“...to save people from pollution in Delhi like last year this time also the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that lives can be saved,” Rai tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday morning. “...there will also be a ban on online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.”
Rai said Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Police, and the revenue department will draw up an action plan for strict enforcement of the ban.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the ban last year on September 15. DPCC later notified the ban on September 28, saying it will cover green firecrackers which were earlier allowed.
Diwali will be celebrated on October 24 this year. Pollution levels in Delhi generally start to rise from October onwards because of a drop in temperatures, the change in wind direction, and the start of the stubble burning across Punjab and Haryana.
In 2020, the National Green Tribunal banned the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers on December 1 in the National Capital Region and cities with poor or worse ambient air quality.
-
Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide
A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.
-
Women’s commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter
Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police, demanding security for Phogat's' 15-year-old daughter. In her letter, commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat's death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property.
-
Man beaten to death in Chhattisgarh over suspicion of stealing utensils: Police
Four men allegedly killed a 26-year-old man over suspicion of stealing utensils in a village in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. Inspector general of police, Surguja Range, Ajay Yadav said the incident took place in Bataikala village under Kansabel police station of Jashpur district on Monday evening. When Budhan returned, he found that four utensils were missing from his house, the police official said.
-
With panchayat polls in the offing, Kejriwal to visit Haryana today
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's two-day visit to Hisar, which begins on Wednesday, is part of the Aam Aadmi Party ('s) determined bid to emerge as a strong alternative in Haryana. The Hisar visit of AAP's national convener comes ahead of the Panchayati Raj Institution polls, which will be followed by Zila Parishad elections, and a bypoll in the Adampur assembly segment, where the AAP will be fielding its candidate.
-
Delhi govt extends complete ban on firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced that the ban on production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be extended till January 1 to contain the pollution during the festival season. Rai said that the ban has been also been extended to online sale of firecrackers. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics