New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved 2,345 additional posts in the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), taking its sanctioned workforce strength from 3,096 to 5,441, officials said on Saturday, adding that this is the first major cadre restructuring of the department since its establishment in 1942.

Firefighting boost: Delhi Fire Service adds 2,345 new posts

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Chief minister Rekha Gupta approved the decision on Saturday and said it is aimed at strengthening the department’s firefighting and rescue capabilities amid the Capital’s expanding urban landscape, increasing number of high-rise buildings and growing fire safety challenges.

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The additional posts will be created across various ranks, including deputy chief fire officer, divisional officer, assistant divisional officer, station officer, sub-officer, leading fireman and fire operator. Posts of peons and gardeners will also be increased.

The restructuring is expected to strengthen the department at both supervisory and operational levels, improve its command structure and ensure better availability of personnel during firefighting and emergency rescue operations, officials said.

“Safety of citizens and their property is our top priority. Delhi’s fire services must be strengthened in line with the city’s growing needs to ensure the safety of residents and save lives,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the city’s rapidly growing population, densely populated settlements, high-rise buildings, industrial establishments and expanding infrastructure had created new challenges for emergency response agencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the city’s rapidly growing population, densely populated settlements, high-rise buildings, industrial establishments and expanding infrastructure had created new challenges for emergency response agencies. {{/usCountry}}

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“Every minute matters in the event of a fire or any other disaster. Adequate trained manpower, a strong leadership structure and the ability to respond quickly play a decisive role in protecting people and their property,” she said.

Gupta added that the fire department’s responsibilities extend beyond firefighting to include responding to accidents and other emergencies, besides undertaking rescue operations.

Delhi home minister Ashish Sood said the restructuring would provide the department with a stronger institutional foundation and improve its ability to respond to emergencies.

The move comes against the backdrop of recurring fire incidents in the Capital, including those in densely populated residential and commercial areas, which often pose challenges for firefighting teams because of narrow access roads, congestion and closely spaced buildings.

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The government said the increase in sanctioned strength would help improve manpower availability and strengthen the department’s organisational capacity to deal with emerging fire safety risks.