Geeta Colony double murder: 17-year-old accused apprehended

New Delhi The boy was held and the murder weapon recovered from a relative of the boy’s, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police on Monday apprehended a 17-year-old boy in connection with the double murder of two brothers who had rented out their house in Rani Garden, Geeta Colony, to the accused and his family, and recovered the pistol used in the murders from the house of a relative of the boy. They said the weapon was owned by the boy’s family.

Officers of the crime branch said the boy decided to gun down the siblings over a rental issue — they were forcing the family of the accused to vacate the house and refusing to return the security deposit of ₹4 lakh, going against a written agreement between the two parties.

“Multiple raids were conducted and teams were sent to catch the teenager. On Sunday night, it was found that the boy was in Nizamuddin Basti. He was apprehended on Monday,” deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rakesh Paweriya said.

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man was found dead at his shop — where he was doing whitewash — around 6.40pm and his 25-year-old brother was found dead at his house, four hours after the discovery of the first body. Police said both the murder spots were hardly 50 metres apart.

Police said the brothers owned the house in Rani Garden, Geeta Colony, where they lived with their three sisters. Their father lives in another house with his second wife, police said, adding the family of the juvenile rented two floors from the family.

Following the murder, a team of inspector Satendra Mohan and ACP Ramesh Chander checked CCTV footage and spoke to locals, zeroing in on the 17-year-old. The accused recently graduated from Class 12 from a government school and was unable to secure college admission, due to which he started working as an AC mechanic, police said.

Interrogation of the boy revealed the issue about the rent and the brothers allegedly trying to “pressurise” the family to vacate without paying back the deposit, police said.

“The boy told us he was fed up due to the harassment by the deceased persons and decided to eliminate them,” DCP Paweriya said.

Just hours before the incident, around 4pm on Saturday, the 20-year-old victim is alleged to have abused the boy, following which the boy allegedly shot dead the brother who was at his house and then tailed the 20-year-old to find an opportune moment, police said.