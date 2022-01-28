Home / Cities / Delhi News / Govt outreach for 2nd shot to teens
delhi news

Govt outreach for 2nd shot to teens

Over 786,000 kids aged between 15 and 18 in Delhi, of an estimated 1.01 million, have got their first vaccine dose.
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine at a government school in New Delhi. (AP)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine at a government school in New Delhi. (AP)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:33 AM IST
Copy Link
BySoumya Pillai

With nearly 800,000 children aged between 15 and 18 in the national capital having received their first jab of a Covid-19 vaccine, the state government is now working to ensure these beneficiaries receive their second shot within the stipulated period, said officials aware of the matter.

A senior official of Delhi government’s health department on Thursday said 204,913 children in the bracket will be eligible for the second vaccine dose in the first week of February. In the subsequent week, another 300,000 teenagers will be eligible for their second shot, the official said.

According to government estimates, there are nearly 1.01 million children aged between 15 and 18 in the Capital. Of them, 786,611 have received their first vaccine dose, showed data from the CoWin dashboard.

“The date for their second dose appears on the Co-Win portal, but we will send out reminder messages to their registered mobile numbers as well,” the official said.

Data from the central government’s Co-Win dashboard showed that between January 3 — when vaccinations for this age group began — and January 7, Delhi administered over 200,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Between January 8 and January 14,302,553 eligible teenagers were given their first doses and 219,660 children received their vaccine shots in the next week. Between January 22 and January 27, the city administered 47,261 first doses to children in this age-group.

Children between ages 15 and 18 across the country are being administered doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, a two-dose vaccine, with the second jab to be administered between four to six weeks after the first.

Officials also said district administrations are also trying to reach out to children who are yet to get vaccinated.

“We are trying to reach out to children in schools, homeless children, street vendors and other children unaccounted for in government records,” an east Delhi district official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

Topics
coronavirus vaccine delhi news
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out