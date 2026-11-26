New Delhi

The exercise is aimed at improving traffic flow and increasing pedestrian safety, for which footpaths near Hansraj Sethi marg near GK1 market will also be redeveloped, officials said. (Representative photo) more less

The Delhi government will redesign and beautify 13 roundabouts and traffic islands across south Delhi, covering installations at Nehru Place, Kalkaji, Andrews Ganj and Eros hotel, among others, officials with the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

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The exercise is aimed at improving traffic flow and increasing pedestrian safety, for which footpaths near Hansraj Sethi marg near GK1 market will also be redeveloped, officials said.

A senior PWD official, asking not to be named, said that the project will cover two rotaries located on Hansraj Sethi Marg, two traffic islands near Nehru Place and Kalkaji T-Point, and those at Andrews Ganj Flyover, R-Block, Nehru Place, Eros Hotel, BRT Road and Raja Dheer Sen Marg.

“Besides redesigning the rotaries and traffic islands based on inputs from traffic police, we will also undertake illumination work and addition of greenery at all these spaces,” the official said, with the department having invited bids with a timeline to complete works in six months.

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said that the government has begun theme-based beautification work to efficiently utilise space beneath flyovers. From a wildlife trail under the Chirag Dilli flyover to a science corner at the IIT Flyover and a Yogshala at Punjabi Bagh, specific themes have been selected for each flyover. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, PWD minister Parvesh Verma said that the government has begun theme-based beautification work to efficiently utilise space beneath flyovers. From a wildlife trail under the Chirag Dilli flyover to a science corner at the IIT Flyover and a Yogshala at Punjabi Bagh, specific themes have been selected for each flyover. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that “nature and wildlife” has been selected as the theme for Chirag Delhi Flyover, “Indian classical dance in modern art” for Panchsheel Flyover, “science and technology” for IIT Delhi Flyover, “transit hub” for Mukarba Chowk Flyover and “multi-hued expression of space” for Aurobindo Marg.

Delhi government has announced a series of projects to upgrade and revamp public spaces and areas under the flyovers over the past year. PWD previously stated that it would convert 41 major roundabouts across the city into themed spaces representing different states, Union territories (UTs) and the armed forces. PWD has already begun similar projects at Madhuban Chowk, Azadpur intersection, Anukampa Chowk, Deepali Chowk, Sant Nagar intersection, and Ambedkar X-Ring.

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Parallelly, PWD is building over 400 police booths for Delhi Police beneath flyovers to improve public safety and bring a visible police presence to busy junctions and corridors.