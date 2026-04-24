Green tribunal asks DJB for action report on illegal borewells in S Delhi

New Delhi The court disposed of a plea, directing the DJB to follow due procedure. (Representative photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notice to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), seeking action taken report within six weeks on a plea alleging illegal groundwater extraction in several parts of south Delhi.

In 2025, a Delhi resident alleged in a petition that several illegal borewells were operating in south Delhi, including Satbari, Gadaipur, Bhatti Village, Vasant Kunj, Sultanpur and Ghitorni. The plea contended that none of these locations had the requisite permission.

“The applicant is required to make a complaint to the DJB in respect of illegally operating borewells. The DJB is required to follow the due procedure, get the verification done and submit a report to the jurisdictional SDM, who is required to take action for sealing the borewell if operating illegally,” said the bench headed by justice Prakash Shrivastava in an order dated April 20, disposing of the plea.

The NGT observed that in the present case, no complaint was filed nor any violator was impleaded in the original application.

“Hence, we permit the applicant to file a detailed complaint to the CEO, DJB, with full details of the illegally operating borewells. The CEO, DJB, on receipt of such a complaint will take the due action as per procedure, keeping in view the observations made above as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of 6 weeks from the date of the receipt of the complaint,” said the tribunal.