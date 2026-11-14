New Delhi, From K G Subramanyan's animated figures to Rabin Mondal's unsettling ones, from Lalu Prasad Shaw's charming Babus and Bibis to Prabhakar Kolte's metaphysical abstractions and Manoj Dutta's floral forms, a group show here brings together an varied mix of works, both paintings and drawings and sketches by a select 18 Indian modernist masters.

Group show brings together paintings, sketches by 18 Indian modernists masters

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"Utsav'26: The Poetry of Art. The Art of Poetry", organised by Nostalgia Colours at India Habitat Centre's Open Palm Court Gallery, presents works by a group of Indian artists, many of which have been brought together from auctions and private collections.

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The exhibition, which opened on Saturday, features works by Arpana Caur, Suhas Roy, Ganesh Haloi, Thota Vaikuntam, Jayashri Burman, Paresh Maity, Ramesh Gorjala, and Ganesh Pyne, among others.

It has been divided across two sections of paintings, and drawings and sketches.

While the 'Paintings' section brings together works that reflect the established artistic languages of the participating masters through their use of colour, composition, and form and texture, the 'Drawings & Sketches' section provides a more intimate perspective the often spontaneous and immediate creations that reveal the artist's hand through the movement of a line and the development of an idea.

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{{^usCountry}} If Subramanyan's animated lines and figures reflect a distinctive coming together of folk traditions and modernist thought, Paritosh Sen's bold colours, expressive forms and observations of everyday life retain their emotional immediacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Subramanyan's animated lines and figures reflect a distinctive coming together of folk traditions and modernist thought, Paritosh Sen's bold colours, expressive forms and observations of everyday life retain their emotional immediacy. {{/usCountry}}

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Mondal draws attention to the hardships and inner struggles of people living on the margins through his unusual, sometimes unsettling figures draw attention, shaped by the artist's early experiences in industrial Howrah.

"Though some of these masters are no longer with us, their work continues to speak with remarkable vitality. Their paintings preserve not only their artistic vision but also the ideas, observations and emotions that shaped their engagement with the world.

"There is inevitably a sense of nostalgia in seeing their works again, accompanied by the realisation that Indian art has lost voices that would otherwise have continued to challenge and enrich its creative landscape," the organisers said in a statement.

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The collection also reveals the "quieter, more contemplative dimensions of Indian art" as Haloi's landscapes move beyond realistic representation to capture a sense of harmony with nature, Kolte invites viewers into a world where colour, form and thought come together.

"Jogen Chowdhury's evolving use of line and form offers another compelling experience. His more recent works demonstrate how an artist can retain a distinctive visual identity while continuing to simplify and refine his language."

Among the contemporary voices, Subrata Gangopadhyay offers a departure from the exuberant figures with which he is often associated. His portrayal of a powerful, confrontational bull, rendered through a striking combination of red, black and white, reflects the continuing evolution of his artistic expression.

Laxman Aelay brings the everyday lives of rural Telangana to the canvas, portraying its people, traditions and adornments with dignity and confidence. Abhijit Dutta's experimental use of materials, including opaque colours, pen, charcoal and even soil, reflects his sensitivity towards the different layers of society.

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"What makes UTSAV'26 engaging is this diversity of artistic thought. The exhibition does not seek to present a single interpretation of Indian art. Instead, it allows different artistic journeys to coexist, inviting visitors to discover their own connections with the works on display," they said.

The exhibition will come to an end on November 19.

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