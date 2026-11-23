New Delhi, A 42-year-old Gujarat-based man, wanted in an alleged ₹11.10-crore cheating case involving a Delhi businessman over a land deal in Uttarakhand, has been apprehended from Maharashtra's Khopoli, where he had been hiding for over a year, police said on Monday.

Gujarat man wanted in ₹11-crore Delhi land fraud held in Maharashtra more less

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The accused, Mukesh L Belani, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court and a reward of ₹50,000 was announced for information leading to his arrest, they said.

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Police tracked him down to Khopoli, around 90 km from Mumbai, following an operation spanning over a month.

The case was registered at Subhash Place police station on May 27, 2025, following a complaint by Delhi-based businessman Rishi Pal Bansal, who alleged that he was cheated of ₹11,10,20,000 by four people on the pretext of a land transaction in Uttarakhand's Roorkee, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused approached Bansal in May 2024 and persuaded him to invest in the purchase of 20 bighas of land in Khatakheri village, promising substantial profits through its subsequent resale.

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{{^usCountry}} Agreements to sell were executed and the complainant allegedly made payments through cash and banking channels. However, he later discovered that the land was disputed and that there were discrepancies between the land shown to him and the actual property offered for sale. The promised resale deal also did not materialise, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agreements to sell were executed and the complainant allegedly made payments through cash and banking channels. However, he later discovered that the land was disputed and that there were discrepancies between the land shown to him and the actual property offered for sale. The promised resale deal also did not materialise, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite repeated demands, the accused allegedly failed to return the money, following which an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the directions of a court, they said.

During the investigation, Belani allegedly evaded arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Rohini court on May 23 this year. A reward of ₹50,000 was subsequently announced by the Delhi Police Commissioner on June 16, they said.

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Police said the accused had abandoned his residence in Vadodara and was frequently changing locations in Khopoli. He was also allegedly using a SIM card registered in another person's name to avoid detection and had kept himself away from his family.

Police used technical surveillance and intelligence inputs to trace his movements from Vadodara to Mumbai and subsequently to Khopoli, where he was apprehended, they said.

During interrogation, Belani allegedly disclosed that he and his associates targeted financially well-off businessmen by promising handsome short-term returns through land purchase and resale deals.

They would gain the victims' confidence, execute agreements and collect money before allegedly disappearing without completing the promised resale transaction, police said.

Belani is also allegedly involved in four other cheating and fake currency cases registered in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. In one of the cases registered in Vadodara in 2019, fake Indian currency notes worth ₹7 lakh were recovered, they added.

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He was produced before a court in Maharashtra, which granted him three days' transit remand to facilitate his transfer to Delhi. Further legal proceedings are underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.