New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has allowed two senior citizens to record their evidence virtually from the US and the UK in a probate case while considering the health concerns raised by them owing to air pollution in the national capital.

HC allows two persons to virtually record evidence from abroad due to air pollution in Delhi

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The officials from the High Commission of India in London and the Consulate General of India in New York were directed to remain present at the respective remote points during the examination.

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The High Court allowed the application filed by the two persons aged 77 and 79 years who submitted that the evidence is likely to be recorded between October 2026 and January 2027, when Delhi-NCR ordinarily experiences severe air pollution.

The two applicants submitted that prolonged exposure to such conditions would pose a health risk to them as they are not accustomed to the climatic conditions prevailing in Delhi during this period and urged the court to permit them to record their evidence through video conferencing.

They said they are willing to appear physically in India in February or March 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} The application was opposed by the petitioner, who submitted that there is a possibility of witnesses being tutored during remote examination. It also cited issues related to the availability of the court record and relevant documents at the remote point, the procedure for obtaining signatures on the statements recorded during examination and the time difference between India and the countries in which the applicants reside. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The application was opposed by the petitioner, who submitted that there is a possibility of witnesses being tutored during remote examination. It also cited issues related to the availability of the court record and relevant documents at the remote point, the procedure for obtaining signatures on the statements recorded during examination and the time difference between India and the countries in which the applicants reside. {{/usCountry}}

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The petitioner also opposed the application on the ground that the request would result in further delay in the proceedings.

The application was filed in a pending petition under the Indian Succession Act, seeking grant of probate in respect of an alleged Will of 2010.

The High Court, while allowing the application, said: "In view of the permission granted for recording evidence through video conferencing, the alternative prayer seeking permission for physical appearance in India in February or March 2027 does not require separate consideration".

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"The request is founded on their age, the inconvenience associated with international travel and the health concerns arising from the air pollution conditions ordinarily prevailing in Delhi during the proposed period of examination. These circumstances constitute relevant considerations in determining the appropriate mode of recording their evidence," it said.

The court referred to the Delhi High Court Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing Rules, 2025, which provide safeguards against tutoring of witnesses, prescribe procedures for making relevant documents available at remote locations and regulate the exhibition of documents during examination.

It designated the Delhi High Court premises as the 'Court Point' for conducting the cross-examination of the two respondents who have filed the application.

The court designated the High Commission of India in London as the 'Remote Point' for the person residing in the United Kingdom and the Consulate General of India in New York as the 'Remote Point' for the one living in the United States.

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The court directed the two respondents to pay a composite fee of ₹1 lakh towards the services of the IT officer, to be shared equally between them.

The court directed the local commissioner, parties and coordinators concerned to ensure strict compliance with the provisions governing identification of witnesses, prevention of tutoring, presentation and exhibition of documents, administration of oath, recording of evidence, signing of transcripts and preservation of the electronic record.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.