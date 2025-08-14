HC seeks DMRC response on Sanitary Pad Vends in metro stations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea seeking the installation of sanitary pad vending machines in women’s toilets at all metro stations in the capital. The petition further argued that DMRC is mandated to create a safe and inclusive environment, including access to menstrual hygiene products. (Shutterstock)

A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi government, and the Centre to respond to the petition filed by advocate Nikhil Goyal.

The court specifically asked DMRC to provide details of the number of sanitary pad vending machines and disposal units installed across stations, along with the number currently functional. “Let a response to this writ be filed by the respondents within two weeks and a week’s time shall be available to file rejoinder,” the bench said.

Goyal’s petition claimed that despite 3.5 million women commuters using the metro, only 14 of the 286 stations have such machines, and only 5-6 of these are working. This lack of menstrual hygiene infrastructure, he argued, violates the fundamental rights to equality and life.

“The availability of sanitary pads constitutes a basic necessity and is integral to the fundamental rights of women. The absence of such facilities reflects discriminatory neglect toward women’s specific health needs,” the plea stated.

The petition further argued that DMRC is mandated to create a safe and inclusive environment, including access to menstrual hygiene products, while the Delhi government must ensure proper resource allocation and implementation.

The matter will be heard next on September 24.