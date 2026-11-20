New Delhi, The Health Ministry's pavilion at the India International Trade Fair has recorded over 12,189 stall visits in the first five days, offering visitors free health screenings, medical consultations and counselling services, officials said.

Health Ministry pavilion at IITF records over 12,000 visits in first five days

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The pavilion, themed 'Yuva Bharat, Swasth Bharat' has brought together 39 stalls representing 24 national health programmes, programme divisions and participating organisations at Bharat Mandapam here.

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The pavilion is aimed at promoting preventive healthcare and creating awareness about government health programmes and services.

Visitors can avail themselves of free BMI assessment, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, eye check-ups, oral health screening, hearing assessment and blood grouping services, among other facilities.

Information and counselling are also being provided on maternal and child health, immunisation, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, vector-borne diseases, viral hepatitis and leprosy.

Government digital health initiatives, including eSanjeevani teleconsultation services, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, are also being showcased at the pavilion.

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{{^usCountry}} Mental health counselling and information on Tele-MANAS, along with services and awareness activities related to eye and vision care, hearing, dental health and organ donation are available to visitors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mental health counselling and information on Tele-MANAS, along with services and awareness activities related to eye and vision care, hearing, dental health and organ donation are available to visitors. {{/usCountry}}

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The pavilion is also organising doctors' talk shows, interactive quizzes, live cardiopulmonary resuscitation demonstrations and cultural performances to communicate health messages.

Nukkad nataks under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan are being organised to raise awareness about tuberculosis symptoms, transmission, prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. Magic shows are also being used to communicate health messages in an engaging manner.

A dedicated Kids' Zone has been set up to encourage children to engage in traditional games and recreational activities, with a focus on screen-free play, physical activity and social interaction.

The pavilion, spread across 989 square metres will remain open to the public till November 27, when IITF 2026 concludes.

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The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation from November 14 to 27.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.