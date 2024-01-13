close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / Hizbul operative case: Police say money sent from Pak on pretext of shawl biz to finance terror acts

Hizbul operative case: Police say money sent from Pak on pretext of shawl biz to finance terror acts

PTI |
Jan 13, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Hizbul operative case: Police say money sent from Pak on pretext of shawl biz to finance terror acts

Police produced Matoo before a court on Friday which extended his custody by five more days.

HT Image
HT Image

According to police officials, Matoo, 32, revealed during interrogations that one of his associates, Mohammad Rafi Najar of Sopore, works as a financier to spread the network and execute the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"Najar is involved in providing money through hawala for terror purposes from Pakistan on the pretext of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business," an official said.

The official added that the money was used to finance the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Matoo, a "highly indoctrinated terrorist" carrying a reward of 10 lakh, was arrested from the national capital's Nizamuddin area, police had said after his arrest. He was allegedly driving a stolen Santro car when he was apprehended on January 4. The security agencies have categorised him as an 'A '-category terrorist.

Producing him before a court on Friday, the Delhi Police sought further custody of Matoo to verify his associates involved in channelising funds through the hawala network from Pakistan.

Police also told the court that they needed to verify those who helped Matoo carry out the terror strikes and trace the source of arms and ammunition provided to him.

Matoo has been named as an accused in 11 known terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and the killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also been accused of having links with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On