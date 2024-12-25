‘Honeytrap’ gang held for extorting Delhi doctor

Police on Wednesday said they arrested three members of a “honeytrap” gang—women used to engage male victims physically and men, impersonating police officers, used to “raid” the locations—who extorted their targets by threatening to implicate them in rape cases. The gang members were arrested when they were impersonating police officers. (Representative photo)

The accused were identified as Neeraj Tyagi, 42, Ashish Mathur, 31, and Deepak alias Sajan, 30. Three fake Delhi Police ID cards, a Delhi Police head constable-rank uniform, three mobile phones and a car were recovered from them. They were arrested on Tuesday night on their way to meet another associate for a purported extortion.

“In the evening, team members spotted a Hyundai i20 car and signalled its driver to stop. Three occupants identified themselves as Delhi Police personnel and produced their police IDs. One head constable uniform was also there in the car. They tried to flee when asked to accompany the police team to the crime branch office for further verification. However, they were overpowered,” additional commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Police said Tyagi and Deepak extorted ₹9 lakh from a doctor after “raiding” a flat near Janakpuri Metro Station. They were arrested after being informed of the movement of the gang members and tracking them, with police learning they would pass through Main Kanjhawala Road.

The accused tried to mislead police but confessed to their involvement in such crimes after sustained interrogation, police said.

On the case filed against Tyagi and Deepak at the Bindapur police station, Bhatia said the incident took place in August. In August, a 60-year-old doctor was telephonically contacted by an unknown woman, who, after a few days of conversation, lured him to a flat near the Janakpuri Metro station by claiming her mother was ill and needed urgent treatment. Upon reaching the flat, the woman unbuttoned his shirt and forced him into a compromising position, police said.

“Before the doctor could understand her intentions, four people, two of them in police uniforms, forcibly entered the flat and overpowered the doctor. They threatened to arrest him in a criminal case and extorted ₹9 lakh from him. The doctor later filed a case and four accused, including two women, were arrested in the case. Tyagi and Deepak were evading arrest in that case,” Bhatia said.

Mathur was last arrested in 2019 in a similar extortion case, police said, adding the gang comprised 10-12 men and at least five women.