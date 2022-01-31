In 2015 repeat, Delhi to present ‘Swaraj Budget’ in March-end this year

After the “Deshbhakti Budget” last year, the Delhi government is going to present a “Swaraj Budget” a second time, for the 2022-23 financial year, said state officials aware of the matter. The Budget is likely to be presented in March this year, said officials.

When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power with an absolute majority in 2015, winning 67 of 70 assembly seats in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government picked ‘swaraj’ or self-rule as the theme of its maiden budget (2015-16).

At the time, a significant section of the finances was allocated for the government’s flagship water and power subsidy schemes, which remain in force, and it also proposed the creation of a “Swaraj Fund”, for which ₹253 crore was earmarked.

The AAP government had decided to create 30,000 ‘mohallas’ across the city, each of which was supposed to decide on how to spend the Swaraj Fund in their localities. The process continued till about 2018, but was later merged with the local area development fund given to MLAs.

The “swaraj” theme will be repeated for the Budget this year, but with a separate approach, said officials aware of the matter. The government has also sought suggestions from residents of the city on ideas or projects it should incorporate in this year’s document.

The idea of engaging residents of the Capital in the budget-making process this year and a return to the AAP’s maiden budget theme is significant as Delhi heads into elections for the three municipal corporations, all of which are currently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A government spokesperson said that the state has received at least 1,000 suggestions with the final date for comments over two weeks away (February 15).

“This year, Delhi will have a participatory budget. Several responses concerning the areas of education, health and economic growth, all of which the government devotes a major share of its budget to every year, have also come in. The suggestions aim to overcome on-ground problems faced by the residents,” a government spokesperson said.

Officials said that some have suggested that the government should develop “Mohalla Libraries” on the lines of the “Mohalla Clinics”. Such libraries can help students who live in densely populated areas without the space or privacy to study, said one of the suggestions.

Another resident called for cheaper parking for electric vehicles (EVs), saying it may incentivise people to adopt greener modes of transport. Other responses suggested the concept of small-scale community solar power plants, localised sewage treatment plants, use of treated water to irrigate parks, and e-waste collection from doorsteps.

The government last year presented the “Deshbhakti Budget” for Delhi to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The Delhi government introduced a slew of initiatives along that theme, including a “Deshbhakti Curriculum” for school students, installing 500 high-mast Tricolours across the city, planning a musical play in honour of the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar (the play was postponed due to the city’s fifth wave of infections), as well as ordering the removal of all photos of politicians in government offices and keeping only those of nation builders like the revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

While Ambedkar is hailed as a Dalit icon, the iconic Bhagat Singh has particular resonance in Punjab, a state where he Aam Aadmi Party is seen as a strong contender in the next month’s assembly polls.

The deshbhakti curriculum is divided into four cohorts – classes kindergarten to 2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12 and was officially launched on Bhagat Singh’s birthday.

“All schools introduced a Deshbhakti period every day for classes K-8 and twice a week for grades 9-12. All the discussions and reflections in Deshbhakti Curriculum are based on real life situations and examples with which students can easily relate. A book titled ‘Humare Deshbhakt Krantikari’ with stories of 100 freedom fighters for students of class 6-12 was also launched under the programme. The method of instruction is through activities, discussions and reflection-based enquiry. Only teacher’s handbooks are being provided; no textbooks are being given to students. Through classroom discussions, the focus is on honing intellectual, mental, emotional, and social abilities of children. No formal examinations or grading system will be followed for the Deshbhakti curriculum. Emphasis is on observing and assessing the development of the values, behaviours and actions through reflections and observations,” a government spokesperson said.

As for the project on installing national flags, 80 of the 500 Tricolours have been installed across Delhi so far. The rest will be installed in about two or three months, said officials.

