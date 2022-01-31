It’s raining weddings this February 5th, Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, which falls on February 5 this year, is considered an auspicious day for marriage. No surprises then that in Delhi-NCR, there are weddings aplenty scheduled on the date.

On the popularity of the date, astrologer Sarita Mishra explains, “February 5 is the abhuj muhurta. Shubh muhurta is considered to have special significance in the scriptures. On such dates, there is no need to see the muhurta, that is, the entire day is considered best. This is the last abhuj marriage muhurta [for now] as for the next one, we would have to wait for four months.We are expecting 5,000-10,000 marriages in Delhi-NCR on February 5.”

To this, Delhi-based pandit Ram Meher adds, “Lag-bhag 10,000-15,000 shaadiyan honi chahiye iss din. We are finding it hard to adjust our schedules for so many weddings on one day.”

Wedding planners and venue owners from the region also back up these expectations. Raghubir Singh, a wedding planner from the Capital, informs, “We are expecting over 8,000 weddings in Delhi-NCR (on Basant Panchami). Yeh din bahut shubh hota hai. Weather also stays good. Most wedding venues in Delhi-NCR are booked for that day.” Tushar Malik from Delhi-based Golden Leaf Weddings company, shares, “Our wedding venues in Delhi-NCR are mostly booked for February 5. We have multiple weddings on this day at Manesar, as well as at outstation venues such as Mussoorie and Jim Corbett.” And Jitendera Yadav, from FNP Venues, says, “All our Gurugram venues are booked for February 5, as well as the one at Greater Noida.”

“Yeh date hamesha sold out jaati hai,” says Kunal Bhatia from sales team of Heritage Village, Manesar. He adds, “On Basant Panchami, we are doing small weddings, inventory full hai humari. We’ve multiple venues where we have divided the weddings. The weddings that were moved out of Delhi due to the earlier Covid-19 restrictions, we have picked up all those as well.”

