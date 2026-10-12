The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Sundayissued a statement on Sunday, criticising the termination of a professor by the administration over allegations of sexual harassment, describing the decision as “hasty”. The teachers’ panel also said the decision was taken without consulting the Executive Council.

JNU teachers’ association criticises dismissal of professor, calls it ‘hasty’

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“The JNUTA expresses its deep shock regarding the October 9, 2026 order wherein vice chancellor of JNU has purportedly sought to dismiss the professor from active university services,” the statement released by JNUTa on October 11 read.

“The order, signed by the vice chancellor seemingly in haste, attempts to usurp the power of dismissal that rightfully lies with the Executive Council. As per Statute 30 of the JNU Act, it is not the VC but the Executive Council that has the authority to dismiss faculty members,” the statement, also seen by HT, mentioned.

The teachers’ association also expressed concern over the “selective disclosure” of the Internal Complaints Committee’s (ICC’s) recommendations in the public domain, alleging that it violated confidentiality norms.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 9, JNU administration terminated the professor following findings by the ICC on sexual harassment allegations, citing University Grants Commission (UGC) service rules and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 9, JNU administration terminated the professor following findings by the ICC on sexual harassment allegations, citing University Grants Commission (UGC) service rules and the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules. {{/usCountry}}

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The professor had been teaching at JNU’s School of Social Sciences.

“An inquiry was conducted by the internal committee (IC) against the professor, pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment. Based on the findings, the IC recommended major punishment…Upon following the due process and considering all available facts, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on the professor with immediate effect,” the order, signed by JNU vice chancellor Santishree D Pandit dated October 9, had mentioned.

Notably, at least 11 university students filed complaints against the professor in May this year, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The university constituted an internal complaints committee that same month.