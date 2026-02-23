JNU tense over alleged clash between Left backed student union, ABVP ‘goons’

Tensions erupted on the campus of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after student groups aligned with the Left and Right accused each other of unleashing violence during a protest march in early hours of Monday. Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment (X/PTI) According to students, the incident took place at around 1.30 am on Monday, where some of them allegedly got injured in an alleged stone pelting after a scuffle broke out. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for a "Samta Juloos" or “Equality” protest march towards the East Gate, demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and the revocation of a rustication order, according to a statement cited in a PTI news agency report. The JNUSU said on X on Monday, announcing a press conference at 11 am on that they alleged was "violent attack" by "casteist and feudalist ABVP goons", that the demand for V-C's resignation was triggered by “derogatory remarks on Dalits and about UGC Equity regulations”.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members to confront them - allegations the ABVP has rejected, accusing Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident. Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP activists pelted stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured. On the alleged clash, JNUSU joint secretary and ABVP leader Vaibhav Meena said a strike , "The left wing's strike has been going on here for the last 7-8 days... The kind of terror they have spread throughout the night, they went to the schools and chased away the students from the study rooms by a mob of 300-400 masked men.... Vijay has been mob lynched by a mob of 100-150 people... Delhi Police did nothing... We condemn this..." ABVP called the alleged violence “brutal”, writing on X that “students have been severely injured after a shocking attack by Left-affiliated groups, their only fault was studying peacefully in the library.”