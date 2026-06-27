Juvenile hitmen shoot dead 22-yr-old in Delhi’s Bawana

New Delhi The police said the two juveniles were roped in as hitmen by the victim’s rivals and were also supplied with firearms by the key conspirator to shoot the victim dead, identified as Keshav. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, allegedly shot dead a 22-year-old man while he was returning home to Pooth Khurd village near Bawana from a gym on Thursday night, police said on Friday, citing a property dispute as the reason for the murder.

The police said the two juveniles were roped in as hitmen by the victim’s rivals and were also supplied with firearms by the key conspirator to shoot the victim dead, identified as Keshav.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Shobhit D Saksena said that on Thursday evening, a caller informed them that two boys riding a motorcycle had fired upon his brother and fled the spot. A police team rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet injuries. “ Keshav suffered eight bullets that claimed his life. A case of murder and firing was registered under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the police station,” Saksena said.

Police said they scanned CCTV camera footage and apprehended the two boys on Friday. They recovered two pistols and four cartridges from the juveniles.

“On Thursday, the two boys left their residence carrying the firearm supplied by the conspirator and waited near Divya Bharti Public School. When Keshav arrived on his motorcycle, they intercepted him and opened fire at him, causing fatal injuries,” the DCP said.

Another officer, requesting anonymity, said that in January 2025, a member of the rival family was shot dead inside his car, also by two minor boys, over the dispute. The officer said that Keshav’s murder was in “revenge”, using a similar modus operandi.