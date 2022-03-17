Let’s play Holi! Music bands booked out, DJs set to spin hit numbers
Delhiites are set to let their hair down, today, with colours, pichkaris and a whole lotta fun. Ready to roll out some rocking numbers, for a memorable Holi celebration after almost two years, some city-based bands and DJs share their playlist for the festival of colours.
Booked out for Holi weekend!
Shreyash Tiwari, vocalist from Delhi-based band Rangreza, says: “We were booked out a month prior for the entire Holi weekend, that is till March 20. We have performances at Connaught Place, Gurugram, and even in Jaipur (Rajasthan). We are going to be playing songs such as Rang Barse and Rang De Basanti, and are super stoked to set the stage on fire after two years of lull.”
Delhi-based rock band, Astitva, is headed to Mumbai for a Holi concert. “Last two years were literally dead [for us artists]. The band’s vocalist, Salman Khan shares, “Thankfully this year Holi is rocking and picking up. We will be playing mostly our originals and a few Holi songs. The excitement this year matches to 15 years back when we took to the stage for the first time. That childlike excitement is there because of such a long gap.”
Some refused shows, due to high demand
“We recently did a Holi Webcert for a corporate,” says Suryansh Pratap Singh from The Suryansh Project, adding: “We had to refuse a show on the day of Holi, as we were already booked for another private show. Going on the stage is so exciting and to top it up Holi is my favourite festival, and that makes it a double celebration... We will be playing a mix of our originals, some folk, and a few Holi-based songs and of course the crowd staples from the Sufi or Bollywood genres.”
And Delhi-based band, Delhi Indie Project, which has a public show today, also feels this year the Holi festival “has been much better since Covid-19”. Ashish Chauhan, one of the band’s vocalists says, “We are super happy to see people are in the spirit of celebration. Past two years have been very tough especially for the performing artistes. However, it’s great to see things are opening up again. We have a mix of Bollywood, English, and our original songs, and some Holi celebration numbers in our style that we will play for Delhiites.”
Delhiwale: Bittu’s best samosa
It is in the spirit of infinite possibilities that you ought to try this most unusual samosa in an old Delhi shop — it is stuffed with moong dal. It has to be among the tastiest samosas in Delhi today.
Merged MCD could slash top-level posts, may cause disputes, tussles
MCD was the second-largest civic body in the world after the Tokyo Metropolitan Area when it was trifurcated by the then Congress government, according to several serving and retired civic officials. It was headed by a commissioner, who was assisted by six additional commissioners, 22 directors and department heads overseeing key functions such as horticulture, education, engineering, sanitation among others.
Delhi vaccinates 3,800 kids aged 12-15 years on Day One of drive
At least 615,000 children in the 12-15 years age group are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. Senior citizens (60 years and above), who are yet to get their precautionary dose can also get the jab at any vaccination centre in Delhi from Wednesday.
Delhi picks senior DMRC exec as Metro chief; Centre’s view awaited
Senior government officials said that the Delhi government has sent the file to the central government which is supposed to hold consultations with the Delhi government before the name is finalised.
Former judge of Jharkhand HC Harish Chandra Mishra named Delhi Lokayukta
Last month, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi told the Delhi high court that the process of appointing a Lokayukta was going on.
