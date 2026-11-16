New Delhi, A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹1,200 via a QR code for online payment, claiming to provide a ticket for the India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam at a discounted price, police said on Monday.

Man held for cheating woman on pretext of selling trade fair ticket at Bharat Mandapam

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The victim's phone became inaccessible when she scanned the QR code for the payment.

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According to police, the accused, Mohammad Faisal, allegedly approached the woman near Gate No. 4 of the fair on Sunday afternoon when she was trying to purchase an online ticket through the official application.

Police said Faisal offered to arrange a ticket for ₹400 and provided her with a QR code. When the woman scanned it, ₹1,200 was transferred through a payment application, following which her iPhone started syncing and became inaccessible, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said in a statement.

She subsequently received a notification about an unsuccessful login attempt and noticed the money had been deducted from her account. Suspecting that her phone had been compromised, she raised an alarm and approached the police.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on her complaint, a team apprehended Faisal at the spot on the woman's identification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on her complaint, a team apprehended Faisal at the spot on the woman's identification. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered, and the accused was arrested.

During interrogation, Faisal disclosed that he works as a scrap dealer and sells tickets for major events in Delhi along with an associate. His associate arranges tickets, which they sell to people facing difficulties in procuring them, collecting payments in cash or through online transactions without authorisation, police said.

The accused also admitted that on some occasions they collected money without providing tickets. Police said Faisal was previously involved in a similar cheating case registered at the Crime Branch in May. Further investigation is underway to identify his associate.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.