Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Man kills wife over suspected affair

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 03:50 am IST

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over an affair suspicion in Delhi, confessed at a police station, and was arrested for murder.

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his 24-year-old wife by slitting her throat with a knife at their house in Seelampur slums in northeast Delhi late Saturday night, police said, adding that he then reached the Seelampur police station with his two children in the early hours of Sunday and confessed to the crime.

The accused reached the crime scene with the police and was arrested. He was booked for murder and a case was registered at the police station. He revealed that he had suspicion that his wife was involved in an alleged affair and they often had arguments over the matter.

In a fit of rage, the man killed his wife during an altercation on Saturday night, police officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that in the early hours of Sunday, a person residing in Seelampur slums arrived at the police station and reported that he had killed his wife. “We registered a case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the woman’s body was found and her husband was arrested. Further investigation is in progress,” said Mishra.

Police have not shared the names of the accused and the deceased.

