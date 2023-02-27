Manish Sisodia arrest LIVE: AAP to hold nationwide protest

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation after eight hours of questioning in the now-scrapped excise policy case, will be produced before a special CBI court at Rouse Avenue on Monday.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided to take to the streets across the country against the arrest of Sisodia. AAP's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak said they will protest across the country.

The party will also stage protests at the Bharatiya Janata Party's headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital at around 12pm. The party is also likely to hold protests in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Haryana's Rohtak, Noida, and other places, reports indicated