AAP set to sweep MCD election, two exit polls predict| Live

The high-stakes battle for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) 2022 for a total of 250 wards was held on Sunday and it recorded around 50 per cent voter turnout. The election is seen more as a two-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) even as the Congress is also eyeing a revival. The BJP has been ruling the civic body since 2007 and it is a first major election in Delhi after a few crucial events including 2020 Delhi riots and the pandemic.
Both the BJP and the AAP have been seeking votes based on the popularity of their top leaders - Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The MCD election is taking place around the same time as the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and the BJP is an incumbent in all three.
The counting for the MCD election 2022 will be conducted on Wednesday but a post-poll or exit poll survey will present a picture on Delhi's choice for its civic body for the next five years. The exit polls are likely to start from 6 pm on Monday.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:26 PM
Seat share as projected by exit polls
Seat share as projected by the exit poll in the Delhi MCD elections -
BJP - 84-94 seats
AAP - 146-156 seats
Congress - 6-10 seats
Others - 0-4 seats
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:22 PM
What India Today Axis My India poll says?
Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is set to win somewhere between 149 and 171 seats in the MCD polls, the India Today Axis My India exit poll predicts. The BJP has been reduced to the second spot, as per the prediction, with 69-91 seats. This is the first civic polls in the national capital after civic bodies were merged.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 06:11 PM
Jahangirpuri residents vote for cleanliness, peace
Residents of violence-hit Jahangirpui have cast their votes for communal harmony, peace and cleanliness in the MCD polls. The voters want the upcoming MCD regime focus on their primary concern – peace and communal harmony.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:58 PM
Residents at Bawana's Katewara village boycot election
Residents at Bawana's Katewara booth boycotted MCD election due to negligence from the civic body. Many complained about road left broken, drains clogged and schools in a dilapidated situation, as reported by PTI.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:50 PM
Voters in Fatehpuri booth greeted with flowers
Voters were greeted with flowers at a polling Chandni Chowk's Fatehpuri as they arrived at the booth on Sunday, PTI reported.
Police personnel stationed at the booth haded over rose and marigold flowers to voters as they arrived to vote at 8 am.
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:12 PM
Several voters complained about not having their names on the electoral list, some directed to different booths
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:12 PM
Garbage collection, landfill among big issues for this year's MCD polls 2022
Mon, 05 Dec 2022 05:07 PM
