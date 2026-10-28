New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has directed its zonal officials to intensify information, education and communication activities to curb air pollution as part of a special sanitation drive running across the city until November 30.

MCD flags gaps in anti-pollution awareness drive, orders Saturday clean-up

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In an order issued on October 23, the civic body also directed every zone to organise a mega deep-cleaning drive every Saturday, focusing on removing accumulated construction and demolition waste, garbage and other refuse from identified locations.

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Flagging gaps in implementation of anti-pollution awareness measures, the order said, "It has been reported that IEC activities are not being carried out as per schedule."

The special drive, which began on October 21, aims to improve cleanliness ahead of the festival season, ensure proper disposal of construction waste and municipal solid waste, and maintain sanitation at public places and other vulnerable locations, officials said.

The MCD order also directed officials to ensure the activities were conducted as planned and that their progress was updated on the online sheets.

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{{^usCountry}} Compliance reports are to be submitted to the MCD headquarters for onward submission to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Commission for Air Quality Management . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Compliance reports are to be submitted to the MCD headquarters for onward submission to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Commission for Air Quality Management . {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi had announced that an additional 2,500 sanitation workers will be deployed across the city for maintaining sanitation as the upcoming festive season approaches.

The civic body has launched a Saturday cleaning programme, under which each zone has been asked to identify locations requiring intensive cleaning in advance. Officials must remove accumulated construction debris, garbage and other waste and submit reports of the work, along with photographs, to the headquarters.

The civic body has also asked its zones to intensify garbage removal along railway lines and coordinate with the railway authorities concerned for the provision of wagons and other arrangements required to transport the waste.

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Daily deep cleaning of roads, footpaths, service roads, central verges, bridges and other public infrastructure has been prescribed under the drive.

Weekly markets will also be cleaned thoroughly after trading activities conclude, it said, adding that the directions are to be implemented on priority and within a stipulated timeframe.

The order states that zones must use their existing manpower, machinery, vehicles and other available resources to implement the measures.

It also called for the effective utilisation of additional resources deployed for collecting and transporting municipal solid waste.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.