New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Saturday announced that it has decided to integrate the General Trade and Storage Licence fee with the property tax system, as the scheme has been given final approval by the commissioner, officials said. MCD links trade licence fees with property tax, abolishes separate application for general trade licence

According to an official statement, the scheme is doing away with the need for a separate licence application in a move aimed at easing compliance for residents and businesses.

In December 2025, the MCD approved a proposal to integrate the general trade and storage licence with the property tax system but traders had flagged that the new system had not been implemented even after months of policy announcement and they had to pay the licence fees separately.

According to officials, an order has been issued and the system will be live in a few days.

"The IT Department has been instructed to ensure that the website is functioning correctly in accordance with the new system. It will be live within a few days," an official said.

Under the new system, property owners and occupiers identified through the Unique Property Identification Code will be able to pay the licence fee along with their property tax on the civic body's portal.

"The existing requirement of obtaining a standalone General Trade Licence under Section 417 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 has been abolished," the statement read.

The civic body has fixed the licence fee at 15 per cent of the property tax of the premises, to be paid annually at the time of property tax payment.

The receipt generated after payment will serve as a valid licence for the premises for that financial year.

Officials said the move is expected to reduce paperwork and make the process more transparent for traders and property owners, who earlier had to apply separately for the licence.

They added that licence holders will still be required to comply with all applicable norms, including those related to pollution control and fire safety, and obtain necessary approvals from relevant authorities.

The MCD in its statement also said that owners or occupiers will be responsible for ensuring safety at their premises, and any loss or damage due to negligence or non-compliance will attract civil and criminal liability. A declaration to this effect will be taken during the property tax payment process.

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