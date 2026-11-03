MCD outsources 2,000 workers for 3 months; unions object

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has hired 2,000 sanitation workers for three months on an outsourcing model to increase the presence of field workers for night time cleaning and the winter pollution season, said senior municipal functionaries. The move has however triggered objection from the sanitation workers union who accused it of increasing the number of contractual workers, instead of creating more permanent posts.

The union staged a symbolic protest at the Civic Centre on Monday (HT)

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The union staged a symbolic protest at the Civic Centre on Monday, opposing the privatisation of these appointments. They also held a meeting with Mayor Pravesh Wahi. The union has demanded that all existing daily-wage and temporary sanitation workers currently employed by the corporation be regularised.

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Furthermore, they have called for the cancellation of the appointments of the 2,000 contractual workers. In a letter to the chief minister, the union threatened to hold a protest in Shalimar Bagh near the CM’s residence.

“This additional hiring has been carried out to ensure that the larger markets and railway can be cleaned and night time cleaning can be introduced at a larger level. This is just a one time hiring for 89 days and it will not be extended beyond this period,” said an MCD functionary.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the mayor Wahi said MCD intends to regularize 3,000 sanitation workers in a phased manner in the coming days. He explained that the 2,000 temporary workers were hired in light of the upcoming Diwali festival and concerns regarding air pollution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the mayor Wahi said MCD intends to regularize 3,000 sanitation workers in a phased manner in the coming days. He explained that the 2,000 temporary workers were hired in light of the upcoming Diwali festival and concerns regarding air pollution. {{/usCountry}}

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The sanitation workers’ union core committee, in its representation dated November 2, said, “It is regrettable that earlier in February 600 workers were deployed on contract basis. We had carried out multiple protests after which we were assured that these workers will be removed after their contract period is complete and no more sanitation workers will be hired on contract basis. Their contract period has been increased and another 2000 workers have been deployed on November 2 through a private tender process.....This is a violation of our rights and betrayal of promises made to us. We will undertake a protest on November 5 at 11 am in Shalimar Bagh.”