MCD suspends junior engineer over demolition at animal shelter

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended a junior engineer in the case of alleged demolition at animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra’s shelter in Delhi. The move comes a day after chief minister Rekha Gupta met Mishra and assured action in the case.

MCD officials had demolished an under-construction animal shelter and gaushala (Hindustan Times)

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“Junior Engineer (Building), Outer North Zone, Municipal Corporation of Delhi is placed under suspension with immediate effect as a disciplinary proceeding against the said official is contemplated,” the MCD order read.

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“The official shall be paid subsistence allowance as per rule and shall not leave the station without permission during the suspension period. The headquarters for the official during the suspension period shall be the Office of Superintending Engineer, Outer North Zone,” the order stated.

MCD officials had demolished an under-construction animal shelter and gaushala run by Mishra of the Street Worldz Trust on October 24, 2026.

Gupta on Sunday met Mishra and assured her of support from the government. In a video shared on social media, the chief minister said, “We have taken all necessary action to ensure that animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra receives every possible support. An inquiry into the Junior Engineer’s conduct has been ordered, and police have been directed to register a case against those responsible. District Magistrate has been instructed to assist her in setting up the animal shelter. Financial assistance of ₹5 lakh from CM Relief Fund has also been assured. Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law.”