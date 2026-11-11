New Delhi, The Delhi Drugs Control Department seized medicines worth around ₹14 lakh from an unlicensed residential premises in Madipur village here and arrested one person, officials said on Wednesday.

Medicines worth ₹14 lakh seized from unlicensed residential premises in Delhi

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In separate inspections, officials said they found violations at 37 of 62 drug establishments across the city.

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According to the official statement, the Delhi Drugs Control Department and the Delhi Police Crime Branch seized medicines suspected to be of doubtful quality, allegedly stocked for sale and distribution without a valid licence, during a joint operation on November 4 and 5.

A drugs inspector seized the stock under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and collected samples for laboratory testing. Officials said the department is initiating legal proceedings against those involved.

In a separate enforcement drive targeting the unauthorised sale of antibiotics and prescription medicines, officials inspected 62 retail and wholesale drug establishments, of which 37 were found violating statutory requirements.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 41 establishments officials inspected in Krishna Nagar, GTB Nagar and Rohini, they found violations at 25. These included selling medicines without a registered pharmacist present, inadequate maintenance of purchase and sale records, and dispensing prescription drugs without valid prescriptions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 41 establishments officials inspected in Krishna Nagar, GTB Nagar and Rohini, they found violations at 25. These included selling medicines without a registered pharmacist present, inadequate maintenance of purchase and sale records, and dispensing prescription drugs without valid prescriptions. {{/usCountry}}

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At 12 of the 21 establishments inspected near AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, officials found violations.

They also collected 110 drug samples for quality testing.

The inspections covered the unauthorised sale of medical termination of pregnancy kits and compliance with requirements for installing CCTV cameras. Officials have issued show-cause notices to the establishments found violating the rules, and further action will be taken in accordance with the law, the Delhi Drugs Control Department said.

The department said the indiscriminate use of antibiotics and their sale without valid prescriptions contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making infections increasingly difficult to treat.

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"Medicines must be sourced, stored and sold strictly in accordance with the law. Antibiotics cannot be treated as ordinary over-the-counter products. Every unauthorised sale puts patients at risk and contributes to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance," Rajeev Bhargav, licensing authority and head of the department's office, said.

He said pharmacists and drug retailers had an important responsibility to safeguard public health and violations would invite strict action.

The department said inspections, surprise checks, and sampling drives would continue across Delhi, focusing on unlicensed drug operations and the unauthorised sale of prescription medicines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.