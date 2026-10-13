New Delhi/Palakkad, Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday assured that there would be no interference in the investigation into the Mini Cooper crash near Kochi that killed three youngsters, as police invoked additional charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries life imprisonment in certain circumstances.

Mini Cooper crash: Chennithala vows strict action, police slap more charges on accused

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Chennithala said the government, police and prosecution would ensure that the accused received the maximum punishment prescribed by law.

"What happened at Nedumbassery is a very painful incident. It is an incident that has shocked Keralam," he told reporters in New Delhi.

"Whoever tries to save the accused will not succeed. We will ensure that he receives the punishment prescribed by law," he said, adding that there would be no compromise in the case.

Three youngsters aged around 21 two women and a man were killed when a speeding Mini Cooper, allegedly driven by a youth under the influence of alcohol, rammed into their scooter at Nedumbassery near Kochi in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, 19-year-old Kochi native Suhail, was arrested soon after the accident and booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have added three more sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case, widening the scope of the investigation into the fatal accident, according to the remand report submitted to the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have added three more sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to the case, widening the scope of the investigation into the fatal accident, according to the remand report submitted to the court. {{/usCountry}}

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The case was initially registered under Section 105 of the BNS, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Sections 281, 49 and 3 have since been added following further investigation and witness statements.

Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the most serious charge in the case, provides for life imprisonment in certain circumstances.

It prescribes life imprisonment or a jail term of five to 10 years and a fine if the act is committed with the intention of causing death or such bodily injury as is likely to cause death.

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If the act is committed with the knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to do so, the punishment may extend to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Section 281 deals with rash driving or riding on a public way and carries imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both.

Section 49 deals with punishment for abetment when the offence abetted is committed, and no separate punishment is provided. Section 3 establishes joint liability for a criminal act committed by several persons in furtherance of their common intention.

The addition of these sections could have a bearing on how the prosecution establishes the roles of the accused. However, the charges do not establish guilt, and the final punishment will depend on the evidence and the court's findings.

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The remand report said the investigation had revealed that three persons, apart from the first accused, were also involved in the offence. They were subsequently included as accused Nos 2 to 4.

Chennithala clarified that the decision to send the accused to a Borstal school had been taken by the court, not the police. Under the relevant rules, persons below the age of 21 are sent to such institutions, he said, adding that this did not mean the accused had escaped punishment.

The minister rejected concerns about possible political interference because the accused belonged to Alappuzha district.

"What difference does it make which district he belongs to? No minister will interfere," he said, adding that the accused was from his district but not his constituency.

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Responding to questions about the FIR and the alleged omission of any reference to the accused being under the influence of alcohol, Chennithala said a medical examination and a certificate were required to establish intoxication.

"When an accident occurs, it is necessary to test the person's blood immediately to determine whether they were under the influence of alcohol. A medical certificate must be obtained, and only then can that fact be recorded," he said.

He acknowledged the family's concerns, saying it was natural for them to have apprehensions after losing their loved ones. The government and police fully understood their concerns, he added.

"This is why I am leading the biggest fight against drug abuse in Keralam today. This incident shows the relevance of Operation Toofan," he said.

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Meanwhile, the family of Gopika, one of the victims, has expressed concern over the investigation and demanded justice.

Her father, an autorickshaw driver, said he had brought up his children through years of hard work and careful spending. He said Gopika had been preparing to go abroad after completing her studies.

"We want justice. We are asking for nothing else. The judicial system in this country must tell us the truth and ensure that justice is done," Gopika's father said.

The family has also expressed anguish over social media comments, particularly those made by some right-wing groups, about the victims.

Police said Suhail's mother had gifted him the luxury car for his birthday and that they had found videos purportedly showing him driving at speeds exceeding 200 kmph.

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His friends Ninav, Ameer and Joel, who were also in the car at the time of the crash, were arrested as well.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.